Joross Gamboa traydor, panggulo sa Encantadia Bandera

HINDI maganda ang epekto ng love sa karakter ni Joross Gamboa sa Kapuso fantaseryeng Encantadia na si Manik. Nagiging maramot kasi siya. Sa nakaraang episode ng Encantadia muli siyang umanib sa mga Hathor matapos mapagtanto na wala na siyang pag-asa kay Ariana (Arra San Agustin) dahil ang minamahal nito ay si Ybrahim (Ruru Madrid). Mukhang dahil sa kanya, muli na namang mapapahamak ang mga diwata at mga taga-Lireo. Malaman kaya nila na isang taksil si Manik? Sa nalalapit na pagtatapos ng Encantadia, pabigat din nang pabigat ang mga eksena. Magkaroon kaya ng happy ending ang lahat? Napapanood pa rin ang Encantadia sa GMA Telebabad after 24 Oras!

