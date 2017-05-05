Morisette co-host ni Michael Bolton sa bagong talent show By Ervin Santiago Bandera

BONGGA ang Kapamilya singer na si Morissette, ha! Siya lang naman ang napiling co-host para sa bagong reality show sa Amerika to be hosted by award-winning international singer Michael Bolton. Ang tinutukoy namin ay ang talent show na Bolt Of Talent kung saan magpapakitang-gilas ang mga talentadong Pinoy at iba pang performers sa Asia. Sa kanyang Instagram account, nag-post si Morissette ng litrato nila ni Michael Bolton na kuha sa Luneta (Rizal Park) kung saan kinunan ang unang taping ng nasabing talent search. Nagpasalamat din ang biriterang singer sa Star World Asia at Fox, ang producers ng Bolt Of Talent, sa ibinigay na opportunity sa kanya para makasama si Michael Bolton sa isang napakalaking proyekto. Ayon sa Star World, ang Bolt Of Talent ay isang original new series “following Bolton’s search for Asia’s top musical talent.” “Undiscovered gifted singers go head to head for a dream record deal and a once in a lifetime opportunity to join Micahel Bolton’s world tour,” ayon pa sa nabanggit na cable network.

