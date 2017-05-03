Ate Guy ipinagagamot ni Bro. Ely Soriano sa Singapore By Ambet Nabus Bandera

SANA nga hindi sila magkamali. Iyan ang bukod tangi naming nasabi sa balitang ginagastusan nina Bro. Eli Soriano at Daniel Razon ang pagpapagamot sa lalamunan ni Superstar Nora Aunor sa Singapore. Wala raw string attached sa naturang gamutan dahil hangad ng mga UNTV bosses na tulungan si Nora. Marami nang mga mayayaman at mga kaibigan si Ate Guy na tumulong sa kanya before pero nauwi sa wala ang lahat dahil daw sa bisyo nito. At ngayong meron uling gaya nina Bro. Eli at Daniel, sana naman ay magbunga na ito ng maganda dahil higit kaninuman, si Nora ang may kailangan ng tulong. Kasuwerte nga ng Superstar dahil laging kasama o sabit sa biyaya niya ang long time parner niyang si John Rendez na siya namang itinuturong dahilan ng mga kaanak at kaibigan nito kung bakit tila minamalas ang sitwasyon nito.

