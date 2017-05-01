Elims sweep ng Ateneo vs La Salle ‘di bentahe sa finals- Meneses By Dennis Christian Hilanga Bandera

Kahit na dalawang beses tinalo ng Ateneo ang La Salle sa elimination round ng UAAP Season 79 women’s volleyball ay hindi nakikita ni Lady Eagles assistant coach Sherwin Meneses na magiging bentahe ito kontra Lady Spikers tungo sa best-of-three Finals series. “We may have won against La Salle in the eliminations, but we take it one game at a time. Even if you’re 9-1 or 12-2, coach Tai (Bundit) wants us to prepare for every game regardless of what our record is,” sabi ni Meneses sa panayam ng Inquirer.net. Iginiit pa ni Meneses na hindi na mahalaga ang nangyaring dikdikang labanan noong elimination at mas mangingibabaw ang kung sino ang mas handa pagdating sa titular showdown. Sinabi rin ni Meneses na ginagawa ng Lady Eagles ang lahat- kabilang ang dalawang beses sa isang araw na pag-eensayo sa loob ng siyam na raw na pahinga- upang mapakinabangang maiigi ang mahabang bakasyon nang sa gayon ay maihanda ang kanilang sarili sa mas mabigat na giyera sa Game 1 bukas sa Smart Araneta Coliseum. “We’re doing it all everyday: mental, physical, skills, and conditioning,” ani Meneses. Matatandaang naiurong sa May 2 mula sa orihinal na Abril 29 ang pagsisimula ng Finals upang bigyang daan ang hosting ng bansa ng ASEAN Summit. Nakatakda naman ang Game 2 sa May 6 at kung kakailanaganin, ang Game 3 ay pagtatalunan sa May 10 na pareho ring gagawin sa Big Dome. Nararamdaman din ni Meneses na ang series-opener ay mapupunta sa koponang magtatala ng mas maayos na service at reception. “I think it will matter on who will have a better service and receive because whoever has the better service will be the one to get the win. But we’ll see the adjustments when it’s finally game time.” Tangka ng Ateneo na bawiin sa La Salle ang korona na nasa ikaanim na sunod na paghaharap sa Finals sapul Season 74.

