Bela naniniwalang magiging magdyowa sina Angel at Neil

SA guesting ni Bela Padilla sa Tonight With Boy Abunda nitong nakaraang Martes para sa promo ng pelikula niyang “Luck At First Sight” ay sinagot nito ang tanong tungkol sa relasyon ng ex-boyfriend niyang si Neil Arce kay Angel Locsin.

Naniniwala si Bela na magkakaroon ng relasyon in the future sina Angel at Neil dahil maganda naman ang naging foundation ng kanilang samahan bilang magkaibigan.

Tinanong nang diretso ni kuya Boy Abunda si Bela kung ano sa tingin niya ang relasyon ngayon nina Neil at Angel, “If they aren’t they will be, they have a very good foundation. I see both of them really, really compatible,” sagot ng aktres.

At siyempre, natanong din kung ano naman ang update sa status nila ngayon ng kanyang leading man sa seryeng na si Zanjoe Marudo, “We’re texting, not going out na kaming dalawa lang. I’m entertaining all the possibilities and I would say Zanjoe is a big help in my life right now.”

Kung ganu’n, nag-level up na ang parating sinasabi ni Bela kapag naiinterbyu namin siya na, “We’re friends, but not close. I see Zanjoe as a co-worker. Let’s see if the show ends, kung same pa rin ang relasyon namin.”

Kaya hindi na kami magugulat kung isa sa mga araw na ito ay aamin na ng My Dear Heart lead stars ang tunay nilang nararamdaman sa isa’t isa.

Pero siyempre, mas uunahin muna ni Bela ang trabaho tulad ng pagpo-promote ng “Luck At First Sight” na mapapanood na sa Mayo 10 mula sa direksyon ni Dan Villegas, produced by Joyce Bernal Productions for Viva Films at N2 Productions.

Makakasama niya for the first time rito si Jericho Rosales na sobrang idol daw niya simula noong 15 years old pa lang siya. Hindi raw niya talaga naisip na magiging leading man niya sa pelikula ang award-winning actor.

Sa Fast Talk segment ng TWBA ay mas pinili ni Bela ang “love” kaysa “luck”, pero between love and money ay mas pinili nito ang huli dahil kailangan daw niya ang pera.