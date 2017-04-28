Kung may Superman sa Hollywood… tayo naman po ay may Panday! – Coco By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

NGAYON pa lang ay excited na ang mga fans ni Coco Martin para sa gagawing remake ng “Panday” na balak isali sa darating na 2017 MMFF. Bukod sa pagganap sa iconic character na unang ginampanan ni Da King Fernando Poe, Jr., si Coco rin ang magdidirek nito. Ibinigay na ni direk Carlo J. Caparas, ang creator ng “Panday”, ang kanyang blessing sa Teleserye King para buhayin ang nasabing karakter na hanggang ngayon ay sikat na sikat pa rin sa mga Pinoy. Kung matatandaan, sinabi ni Coco sa isang panayam na matagal na niyang pangarap na maging “Panday”, “Isa po iyon sa mga dream roles ng mga artista. Para sa akin, kapag sinabi mong Panday, iyon ang tatak ng superhero ng Pilipino. Kung mayroon po silang Superman, tayo po ay may Panday.”

