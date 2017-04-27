Kaso ni Veloso inaasahang matatalakay sa bilateral meeting sa pagitan ni DU30 at Widodo Bandera

SINABI ng Palasyo na inaasahang matatalakay ang isyu ng death row convict na si Mary Jane Veloso sa bilteral meeting sa pagitan ni Pangulong Duterte at ang bumibisitang Indonesian President Joko Widodo bukas. Nakatakda ang state visit ni Widodo sa bansa na itinaon sa pagdaraos ng Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) Summit. “The President can also be expected to discuss the situation of Filipino workers in these countries, including the case of Mary Jane Veloso,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella. Noong Miyerkules, nagpunta sa Malacanang ang nanay ni Mary Jane na si Celia Veloso, para hilingin kay Duterte na iapela ang kaso ng kanyang anak kay Widodo. Nasintensiyahn si Mary Jane ng bitay matapos mahulihan ng heroin papasok ng Indonesia. Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Abella na magandang opurtunidad para sa Pilipinas ang state visit ni Widodo at ni Brunei Sultan Haja Hassanal Bolkiah para mapalakas ang relasyon ng Pilipinas sa mga bansang kasapi ng ASEAN. “President Duterte will separately discuss with Sultan Bolkiah and President Widodo issues of common concern, such as security of our sea lanes, cross-border traffic and patrol, and economic cooperation,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.