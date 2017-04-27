Megan di maka-focus pag kaeksena si Ai Ai sa ‘Our Mighty Yaya’

INAMIN ni Megan Young na sobrang nag-enjoy siya sa shooting ng pelikulang “Our Mighty Yaya” kasama si Ai Ai delas Alas na ipalalabas na sa Mayo 3, mula sa Regal Entertainment directed by Joey Reyes.

Hindi naman kasi komedyana si Megan kaya siguro aliw na aliw siya nang makasama niya ang Comedy Queen.

“I’m not really used to doing comedy. E, kapag kaeksena ko si Ms. Ai Ai at nagpapatawa siya and delivering her punchlines, hindi ako makapag-focus at di ko mapigilang matawa kahit nagte-take na.

“E, kailangan pa naman, seryoso ‘yung mukha ko kasi masungit ‘yung character ko dito as the stepmother of the kids na inaalagaan ni Ms. Ai Ai. But I really enjoyed working with her and learning experience din ito for me on how to do comedy.

“Kuwentuhan kami sa set ng kasi kahit big star siya, pantay-pantay ang tingin niya sa lahat ng tao, co-stars man niya o crew members. People will enjoy watching the movie kasi it’s not only funny but also heartwarming, talagang para sa buong family,” ayon pa sa beauty queen-actress.

Hindi raw nasubukan nina Megan na magkaroon ng yaya, “Actually, wala, kasi we grew up ng mga kapatid ko na walang yaya. But when I joined showbiz at 15, nagkaroon ako ng PA (personal assistant) who became very close to me at naging good friend ko talaga. Eventually, she had to leave nang mag-asawa na siya, but we still communicate up to now.”

Samantala, muling pumirma si Megan ng exclusive contract sa GMA 7 pero aalis muna siya sa July para sa kanyang Hollywood dream, “I am leaving for the US. I’ve signed up with the Innovative Artists Agency to manage me and they got me a TV/movie deal na gagawin ko for Netflix. I hope it will open doors for me to have a career abroad,” kuwento ni Megan.