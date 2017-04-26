NHA pinatitigil sa pagpapagawa ng pabahay na walang gustong tumira
6:12 pm | Wednesday, April 26th, 2017
Ipinahihinto ng Kamara de Representantes ang pagiging trigger happy ng National Housing Authority sa pagpapatayo ng mga murang pabahay na ayaw namang tirahan ng mga benepisyaryo nito.
Ayon kay House committee on housing and urban development mayroon ding kakulangan ang Kongreso dahil hindi nito ginamit ang oversight power para mabantayan ang mga itinatayong bahay ng NHA.
“This occupation of Kadamay unraveled a lot of issues about the country’s housing sector, which we didn’t pay attention to in the past years,” ani Benitez.
Sinabi ni Benitez na walang saysay ang pagtatayo ng bahay ng gobyerno kung wala namang gustong tumira rito gaya ng pabahay sa pulis at sundalo sa Pandi, Bulacan na inukupa ng Kadamay.
Ayon kay Benitez maraming lupa ang gobyerno sa Metro Manila na maaaring pagtayuan ng mga medium rise building kung saan ililipat ang mga informal settlers.
Maaari namang magtayo ng pabahay ang NHA para sa mga may maayos na trabaho at may kakayanang magbayad ng mas malaki.
“What’s very concerning is that we keep on producing housing units that are not really acceptable to the beneficiaries or are lacking in the basic services,” ani Benitez.
Nagkakahalaga lamang ng P200 ang hulog sa bahay na para sa mga pulis at sundalo sa Pandi. Dahil maliit ang bayad, maliit din ang ari-arian.
