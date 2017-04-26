Pinoy pabor sa bitay- SWS

Nakararaming Filipino ang sang-ayon sa pagbabalik ng parusang kamatayan bilang parusa sa heinous crimes na may kaugnayan sa ipinagbabawal na gamot.

Ayon sa survey ng Social Weather Station, 61 porsyento (36 porsyento strongly approve, 24 porsyentong somewhat approve) ang sang-ayon sa panukalang pagbabalik ng pinakamabigat na parusa.

Undecided naman ang 16 porsyento.

Ang hindi sang-ayon ay 23 porsyento (16 porsyentong strongly disapprove at 7 porsyentong somewhat disapprove).

Pinakamarami ang sang-ayon sa National Capital Region (71 porsyentong pabor, 8 undecided at 17 porsyentong hindi pabor), na sinundan ng iba pang bahagi ng Luzon (63 porsyentong pabor, 14 undecided at 24 hindi sang-ayon), Visayas (56 porsyentong pabor, 13 undecided at 31 hindi sang-ayon) at Mindanao (53 porsyentong pabor, 30 undecided at 17 hindi pabor).

Sa kaparehong survey, 48 porsyento lamang ang nagsabi na mayroon silang malawak o sapat ang kanilang kaalaman pagdating sa death penalty bill.

Sinabi naman ng 53 porsyento na sila ay mayroong maliit o konting kaalaman lamang sa panukala.

Ang survey ay ginawa mula Marso 25 hanggang 28 at kinuha ang opinyon ng 1,200 respondents. Ang resulta ay unang inilathala sa Business World na media partner ng SWS.

Inaprubahan na ng Kongreso sa ikatlong pagbasa ang death penalty bill. Nakabinbin ito ngayon sa Senado.

