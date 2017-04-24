Pia Wurtzbach babalik sa Pinas para mag-host ng BB. Pilipinas

Babalikan ni Pia Wurtzbach ang lugar kung saan nagsimula ang lahat bago ang kanyang controversial win bilang Miss Universe 2015 sa darating na Abril 30: Ang Binibining Pilipinas 2017.

Pero hindi na bilang isang contestant kundi bilang host ng pinakamalaking beauty pageant sa bansa.

Lately, busy si Pia sa mga commitments niya abroad pero according sa FB post ng mentor nitong si Jonas Gaffud magbabalik nga ito bilang host ng BB. Pilipinas.

Speaking of Jonas Gaffud, sinagot din nito ang isyu pertaining ang away between Pia and Kathelyn Dupaya, isang Brunei-based businesswoman.

“Mercator’s official statement regarding the issue in Brunei with Pia.

“I thank Kathy for clarifying the issues she raised against Pia, and for apologizing for what she has done. Clearly, what happened was misunderstanding as she never heard Pia talk bad about anything. Pia is thankful for the hospitality that Kathy provided during her private vacation in Brunei.

“As her manager, I was prepared to answer Kathy’s claims, but she reached out to clarify her issues. Communication is really important to settle conflicts and prevent misunderstanding.