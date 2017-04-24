Pia Wurtzbach babalik sa Pinas para mag-host ng BB. Pilipinas

Babalikan ni Pia Wurtzbach ang lugar kung saan nagsimula ang lahat bago ang kanyang controversial win bilang Miss Universe 2015 sa darating na Abril 30: Ang Binibining Pilipinas 2017.
Pero hindi na bilang isang contestant kundi bilang host ng pinakamalaking beauty pageant sa bansa.
Lately, busy si Pia sa mga commitments niya abroad pero according sa FB post ng mentor nitong si Jonas Gaffud magbabalik nga ito bilang host ng BB. Pilipinas.
Speaking of Jonas Gaffud, sinagot din nito ang isyu pertaining ang away between Pia and Kathelyn Dupaya, isang Brunei-based businesswoman.
“Mercator’s official statement regarding the issue in Brunei with Pia.
“I thank Kathy for clarifying the issues she raised against Pia, and for apologizing for what she has done. Clearly, what happened was misunderstanding as she never heard Pia talk bad about anything. Pia is thankful for the hospitality that Kathy provided during her private vacation in Brunei.
“As her manager, I was prepared to answer Kathy’s claims, but she reached out to clarify her issues. Communication is really important to settle conflicts and prevent misunderstanding.
“We learn from mistakes, however, and I hope what happened will serve as a lesson for artists, talents, managers and producers to formalize arrangements in order to avoid confusion and any problem.
“Meanwhile, Pia is focused on her career, and watch out for her next endorsement later today, even as she continues to promote her advocacies on anti-bullying, HIV/AIDS awareness and helping an organization send kids to school. In the next days, she will start to play a big role in these efforts.
“Good day! Good vibes!”
Bago ito, nauna ng nag-post sa Instagram si Kathy at humingi ng tawad sa mga nasaktan.
before i sleep i just want to say Lord Thank you very much…. #kylieverzosa #meganyoung #piawurtzbach #jonasgaffud #maxine #maxine_medina i just talk to Jonas the manager of Pia thru Phone after our long conversation we found out each other the cause of trouble is MISUNDERSTANDING between me and PIA and surrounded by us…… Jonas explain everything to me …..what is the true happening …. all the damages was done….. i am so sorry po kung ano nasabi ko kasi sobra ako nasaktan and i believe nasaktan din si Pia …both of us ay nasaktan kaya both of us say sorry for everything at tao lang po tayo lahat para di magkamali ….. minsan pag galit di na natin alam nasasabi kaya sorry sa mga nasabi ko below the belt…… Jonas the manager of Pia and i are ok and we end our conversation happy and both of us say Sorry for everything …… God bless us all
