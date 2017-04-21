Angelica, John Lloyd nagbalikan na; litrato sa resthouse kumalat  

NAGKABALIKAN na nga ba sina Angelica Panganiban at John Lloyd Cruz?

Iyan ang nagkakaisang tanong ng kanilang mga tagasuporta at social media followers matapos mag-post si Angelica ng isang litrato sa Instagram na pinaniniwalaang bahagi ng rest house ni Lloydie.

Usap-usapan ngayon ng mga netizens ang nasabing photo na kuha diumano sa Tali Beach (Batangas) kung saan naroon ang rest house ni John Llloyd. Ayon sa ilang fans, isa raw ito sa mga property ng aktor na lagi niyang pinupuntahan kapag walang trabaho.

Binigyan ito ng malisya ng ilang netizens dahil na rin sa inilagay na caption ni Angelica: “The Calmness that brought my soul full of Happiness. And the Happiness that brought my soul to Calmness.”

Hindi ito ang unang pagkakataon na nagparamdam ang dalaga tungkol sa tunay na estado ng relasyon nila ni Lloydie. Kamakailan, naging usap-usapan din ang IG photo ni Angelica kung saan may suot siyang shades at makikita ang reflection ng isang swimming pool na may infinity sign. Ayon sa mga netizen, sa bahay daw ‘yun ni JLC.

Huling nakitang magkasama ang dalawa sa birthday party ni Julia Montes last month. Ayon sa huling panayam ng press kay Lloydie, hindi sila nagkabalikan ng ex-girlfriend pero nananatili pa rin silang magkaibigan.