Tumbok Karera Tips, April 21, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (5) Angel Brulay; TUMBOK – (7) Oh Neng; LONGSHOT – (4) Silver Champ

Race 2 : PATOK – (5) Puting Biyaya; TUMBOK – (3) Expecto Patronum; LONGSHOT – (6) Hook Shot

Race 3 : PATOK – (1) Hail Storm; TUMBOK – (4) Lil’ Dynamo/Alahero; LONGSHOT – (8) Oceanside

Race 4 : PATOK – (6) Lucky Girl; TUMBOK – (1) Cataleya; LONGSHOT – (2) Golden Sphinx/Yani’s Song

Race 5 : PATOK – (1) Kimagure; TUMBOK – (5) Ni Haow; LONGSHOT – (8) Umbrella Girl

Race 6 : PATOK – (1) Malantik; TUMBOK – (5) Lu Fei; LONGSHOT – (6) Battle Hill

Race 7 : PATOK – (3) Jeleina’s Favorite; TUMBOK – (9) Katniss; LONGSHOT – (10) Gypsy Queen

Race 8 : PATOK – (6) Break And Shine; TUMBOK – (2) Aerial; LONGSHOT – (5) Princess Xia

Race 9 : PATOK – (1) Perfect Stroke; TUMBOK – (5) Mister Yokishoti; LONGSHOT – (7) Jenz Slasher

