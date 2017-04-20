GMA hindi talaga interesado maging Speaker By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Muling iginiit ni dating Pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo na hindi niya tatangkain na alisin sa puwesto si House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez. “I’m not interested,” ani Arroyo ng matanong sa press briefing kaugnay ng isyu ng West Philippine Sea. Marami sa mga nakaupong kongresista ngayon ay kaalyado ni Arroyo noong siya ang pangulo ng bansa. Si Alvarez ay itinalaga ni Arroyo na transportation secretary noon. Inalis si Arroyo bilang House deputy speaker matapos na bumoto laban sa death penalty law na isinusulong ng Duterte government. Nauna rito, sinabi ni Arroyo na naniniwala siya na dapat konsensya ang pairalin sa pagboto sa naturang panukala. “I believe that the issue required a vote based solely on conscience and the deepest of personal convictions. Thus, despite my support for President Duterte and Speaker Alvarez, I voted against House Bill No. 4727,” saad ng dating Pangulo.

