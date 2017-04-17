Easter Monday

April 17, 2017

Monday in the Octave of Easter

1st Reading: Acts 2:14, 22–23

Gospel: Mt 28:8–15

Mary Magdalene and the other Mary, left the tomb at once in holy fear, yet with great joy, and they ran to tell the news to the disciples.

Suddenly, Jesus met them on the way and said, “Peace.” The women approached him, embraced his feet and worshiped him. But Jesus said to them, “Do not be afraid. Go and tell my brothers to set out for Galilee; there they will see me.”

While the women were on their way, the guards returned to the city and some of them reported to the chief priests all that had happened. The chief priests met with the Jewish authorities and decided to give the soldiers a good sum of money, with this instruction, “Say that his disciples came by night while you were asleep, and stole the body of Jesus. If Pilate comes to know of this, we will satisfy him and keep you out of trouble.” The soldiers accepted the money and did as they were told. This story has circulated among the Jews until this day.

While believers were busy investigating the truth about the resurrection, the enemies were busy looking for the right strategy to cover it up. Their “theft-while-guards-were-asleep” strategy was flawed. It was impossible that all the guards could have fallen asleep at the same time and none remained awake to notice the theft. Even granting without admitting that all guards were asleep, they shouldn’t believe in the testimony of any of the guards. A who is asleep is as good as dead for purposes of testifying what happened within the period of slumber. The truth is that while guards succumb to sleepiness now and then, they usually take forty winks and remain sensitive to noise in the vicinity. How could they not have awakened to the sound of rolling of the big rock that covered the mouth of Jesus’ grave?

Modern day non-believers have a better argument against the truth of the resurrection. According to them, an empty tomb does not necessarily mean that someone buried there had arisen from the dead. We are not swayed. Our faith in the resurrection is not based on the circumstantial evidence of an empty tomb. Our basis is the faith experience of the people from the time of the Apostles down to our generation. The apostles who used to be hiding in fear were boldly proclaiming their faith in a risen Lord. Followers of Christ up to our generation continue to anchor their faith in the resurrection. Is it possible that a hoax can bind so many people for so many generations?

Thank God, Jesus really rose from the dead. Without the resurrection our faith will have no leg to stand on. – Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., D.M.

