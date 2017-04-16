Tumbok Karera Tips, April 16, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (8) Naughty Girl; TUMBOK – (2) Kingship; LONGSHOT – (11) Fire Council

Race 2 : PATOK – (9) Power Hook; TUMBOK – (7) Joem’s Gal; LONGSHOT – (8) Faithful Wife

Race 3 : PATOK – (1) Kukurukuku Paloma; TUMBOK – (5) Mister Yokishoti/Sir Jeboy; LONGSHOT – (2) Zona Libre

Race 4 : PATOK – (6) Erik The Viking; TUMBOK – (7) Wo Wo Duck; LONGSHOT – (1) Princess Ella

Race 5 : PATOK – (7) Sky Glory; TUMBOK – (4) Nash; LONGSHOT – (3) Awesome Andri

Race 6 : PATOK – (6) Yes Kitty; TUMBOK – (7) Talon/Windy Star; LONGSHOT – (5) Sense Of Humor

Race 7 : PATOK – (3) Princess Meili; TUMBOK – (1) Angel Brulay/Bukod Tangi; LONGSHOT – (10) Seni Seviyorum

Race 8 : PATOK – (2) Daimond’s Wonder; TUMBOK – (4) Newton’s Gal; LONGSHOT – (7) Beyond Good

Race 9 : PATOK – (2) Misty Blue; TUMBOK – (6) Eugenie; LONGSHOT – (4) Ava Natalia

Race 10 : PATOK – (8) Wow Pogi; TUMBOK – (7) Plug Ceremony; LONGSHOT – (3) Simply Elegant

Race 11 : PATOK – (4) Jersy Jewel; TUMBOK – (2) Conqueror; LONGSHOT – (8) Tobruk

Race 12 : PATOK – (2) Jazz Connection; TUMBOK – (1) Escopeta; LONGSHOT – (3) Corragioso

Race 13 : PATOK – (6) Go Abbey Go; TUMBOK – (9) Security Chief; LONGSHOT – (1) Toinfinitynbeyond

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.