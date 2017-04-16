Tumbok Karera Tips, April 16, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK)

Race 1 : PATOK – (8) Naughty Girl; TUMBOK – (2) Kingship; LONGSHOT – (11) Fire Council
Race 2 : PATOK – (9) Power Hook; TUMBOK – (7) Joem’s Gal; LONGSHOT – (8) Faithful Wife
Race 3 : PATOK – (1) Kukurukuku Paloma; TUMBOK – (5) Mister Yokishoti/Sir Jeboy; LONGSHOT – (2) Zona Libre
Race 4 : PATOK – (6) Erik The Viking; TUMBOK – (7) Wo Wo Duck; LONGSHOT – (1) Princess Ella
Race 5 : PATOK – (7) Sky Glory; TUMBOK – (4) Nash; LONGSHOT – (3) Awesome Andri
Race 6 : PATOK – (6) Yes Kitty; TUMBOK – (7) Talon/Windy Star; LONGSHOT – (5) Sense Of Humor
Race 7 : PATOK – (3) Princess Meili; TUMBOK – (1) Angel Brulay/Bukod Tangi; LONGSHOT – (10) Seni Seviyorum
Race 8 : PATOK – (2) Daimond’s Wonder; TUMBOK – (4) Newton’s Gal; LONGSHOT – (7) Beyond Good
Race 9 : PATOK – (2) Misty Blue; TUMBOK – (6) Eugenie; LONGSHOT – (4) Ava Natalia
Race 10 : PATOK – (8) Wow Pogi; TUMBOK – (7) Plug Ceremony; LONGSHOT – (3) Simply Elegant
Race 11 : PATOK – (4) Jersy Jewel; TUMBOK – (2) Conqueror; LONGSHOT – (8) Tobruk
Race 12 : PATOK – (2) Jazz Connection; TUMBOK – (1) Escopeta; LONGSHOT – (3) Corragioso
Race 13 : PATOK – (6) Go Abbey Go; TUMBOK – (9) Security Chief; LONGSHOT – (1) Toinfinitynbeyond
