Kris nag-sorry sa producer ng travel show, pinagsisihan ang pagiging taklesa

MARAMING nagulat sa ipinost ni Kris Aquino sa kanyang Instagram account nitong nakaraang Martes ng gabi.

Ayon sa TV host, “I’m sorry- I had a too candid conversation with @yes_magazine’s JoAnn Maglipon who is a friend of longstanding. We discussed many things and to be fair a lot stayed off the record.

“I regret having uttered things that offended Ms. Rhodora Morales & for that I humbly apologize. And to all of you who won’t get to see our re-airing, I’m sorry for the lost opportunity. I take full responsibility for my lack of prudence, and I’ve learned a valuable lesson in learning when to just keep quiet for the sake of harmony.

“On Mother’s Day, we will have several #KrisList webisodes ready- powered by Petron & San Miguel. I promise you that those are going to be fun, informative & very personal episodes.”

Matatandaang naglabas ng hinaing si Kris sa editor-in-chief ng PEP na si Jo-Ann Maglipon tungkol sa #TripNiKris producer na si Rhodora Pascual Morales at sa anak nitong konsehal na si Renan Morales.

Ang sabi ni Kris ginamit daw siya ni Renan dahil may plano itong tumakbong vice-governor sa Nueva Ecija. Napa-yuck pa nga ang Queen of All Media sa mga nasulat tungkol sa kanila ni Renan.

Ang sabi ni Kris, “Super nagamit ako because the son wants to be vice-governor of Nueva Ecija. Super use-me-in-a-sentence talaga ang nangyari. I changed my number. Kasi, sabi ko, ayaw ko nang makausap. Kasi na-turn off talaga ako. Na-yuck talaga ako. Talagang, oh my god, first and last!”