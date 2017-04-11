Travel show ni Kris sa GMA mas nag-trending kesa sa GGV ni Vice

INABANGAN talaga ng mga loyal supporters ni Kris Aquino ang kanyang two-hour travel special na #TripNiKris nitong Linggo sa GMA 7.

Kaya naman nag-trending ito nationwide, umabot ito sa16.6K tweets at tinalo nga nito ang programa ng kanyang kaibigang si Vice Ganda na nagtala naman ng 6,315K tweets gamit ang hashtag ng programa episode na #GGVWinnerSaSaya.

Bagama’t maraming televiewers ang natuwa sa pagbabalik-telebisyon ng Queen of All Media ay hindi pa rin maiwasan ang mga hindi kagandahang pagpuna sa show ni Kris. May nagsabi na hindi raw ito kasing-glossy ng ibang travel show tulad ng Kris TV sa ABS-CBN o ng Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho sa GMA.

Napansin din naman namin ito, ilang programa rin sa GMA ang hindi matatawag na glossy.

Anyway, abot-langit naman ang pasalamat ni Kris sa lahat ng tumutok sa #TripNiKris. Idinaan pa niya ang kanyang message sa Instagram, aniya, “Thank you for this! I hope you are enjoying watching #TripNiKris.

“Thank you to all who stayed up late to watch the entire #TripNiKris. Hindi n’yo lang alam how your faith in me & your effort to watch my return to TV has given my heart so much joy. I am now exercising every ounce of self-control to not share with all of you my extraordinary GOOD NEWS.

“Because you have been part of my life journey. But- until I sign the contract, meet in Los Angeles on Easter Monday, and formally seal the deal, I need to 100% respect the NDA we signed if I violate- baka bawiin pa, and this is really a dream opportunity come true for me.”

Curious tuloy ang lahat kung ano ang international project na ito ni Kris na kailangang sa ibang bansa pa gawin (ngayong araw) ang contract signing? Nabanggit din sa amin dati ng taong malapit sa TV host na, “Malaking project ito kaya excited si Kris!”

Hmmmmm, ano kaya ito bossing Ervin?