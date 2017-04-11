B-day wish ni KC may konek kina Sharon at Gabby By Ambet Nabus Bandera

KUNG totoo ang nasagap naming tsika, isa raw sa mga birthday wish ni KC Concepcion last April 7, ay ang matuloy ang reunion movie ng kanyang parents. Lumabas kasi sa balitang hindi na naman matutuloy ang Sharon Cuneta-Gabby Concepcion na nakatakda sanang gawin ngayong 2017. And as reported sobrang tight daw kasi ng iskedyul ni Gabby this year kaya imposible niyang magawa ang pelikula with Mega contrary to reports na dahil daw sa taas ng talent fee ni Gabo kaya umatras ang Star Cinema sa project. Bongga rin naman kasi ang soap opera ng aktor ngayon sa GMA 7 na balitang na-extend na naman dahil sa taas ng rating nito. Pero busy din naman si Shawie dahil pagkatapos nga Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids papasok na agad ang The Voice Teens kung saan isa pa rin siya sa magiging coach. Ipinaalam daw ni KC sa kanyang mga magulang ang wish niya, na sana nga’y matuloy pa rin ang pagsasama nilang muli sa pelikula. Mas vocal nga ngayon si Shawie sa pagsasabing looking forward pa rin siya for the said project kahit sa 2018 pa ito magawa. And we need to hear from Gabby’s camp na nagsasabing booked na ang 2017 niya sa mga projects! Ha-hahahaha! Ito namang mga ito, kung makaarte, akala mo’y kahilera pa rin nila ang mga pambatong tambalan ngayon na LizQuen, KathNiel at JaDine. Ha-hahaha! But don’t get us wrong ha, kasi fan din kami ng Sharon-Gabby kaya’t medyo nakakainis yung pabago-bago nila ng emote!

