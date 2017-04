Tumbok Karera Tips, April 11, 2017 (@METRO TURF)

Race 1 : PATOK – (5) Love Rosie; TUMBOK – (2) Kid Benjie; LONGSHOT – (1) Nerissa

Race 2 : PATOK – (7) Masumax; TUMBOK – (6) Kiss Me/Mighty Miggy; LONGSHOT – (4) Princess Of Asia

Race 3 : PATOK – (2) Gee’s Account; TUMBOK – (5) Summer Style; LONGSHOT – (7) My Big Osh

Race 4 : PATOK – (7) Lucky Julliane; TUMBOK – (4) Happy We Go/Jade’s Treasure; LONGSHOT – (2) Hook’s Princess/

Caloocan Zap

Race 5 : PATOK – (2) Big Max/Janz Music; TUMBOK – (12) Obelisk; LONGSHOT – (5) Ilovehenry

Race 6 : PATOK – (7) Little Kitty; TUMBOK – (5) Nobody But You; LONGSHOT – (1) Strike At Sunrise

Race 7 : PATOK – (3) Gawang Pinoy; TUMBOK – (1) Batang Novaliches; LONGSHOT – (6) Show The Whip

Race 8 : PATOK – (1) Becker; TUMBOK – (13) Blue Angel; LONGSHOT – (10) Whitney

