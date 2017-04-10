Pelikula ng KathNiel makikipagbakbakan sa 2 higanteng Hollywood movie

AS of this writing ay nasa 270 cinemas na ang kumpirmadong paglalabasan ng pelikulang “Can’t Help Falling In Love” nina Daniel Padilla at Kathryn Bernardo simula sa Abril 15, Black Saturday.
Makakasabay ng KathNiel movie ang pelikulang “The Fate And The Furious 8″ at ang cartoon movie na “The Boss Baby.”
Bagama’t magkakaibang genre naman ang tatlong pelikula ay nakasisiguro naman kaming hindi magpapahuli ang “Can’t Help Falling In Love” sa dalawang foreign movie dahil sasabayan din ito ng kaliwa’t kanang block screening ng lahat ng supporters nina Daniel at Kathryn na gaganapin sa Trinoma Cinema, SM Lights sa mismong araw ng showing bukod pa sa mga susunod na araw.
Pero kahit na sure hit na ang latest movie ng KathNiel ay kabado pa rin ang magka-loveteam nu’ng makatsikahan namin sa presscon ng pelikula. Sabi ni Kathryn nu’ng nag-advance congratulations na kami dahil tiyak na box-office ang pelikula nila, “Naku, sana nga po, nakakakaba po kasi kapag may mga kasabay na malalaki (foreign movies).”
Sabagay, mahirap maging kampante dahil bilog ang bola, pero base naman sa box-office record nina Daniel at Kathryn ay wala pa naman silang pelikulang mas mababa sa P200 million ang kinita.
Kaya magkita-kita na lahat sa Abril 15 sa opening day ng “Can’t Help Falling In Love” mula sa direksyon ni Mae Cruz-Alviar handog ng Star Cinema.
