3 magkakasunod na lindol yumanig sa Luzon Bandera, Inquirer

TATLONG magkakasunod na lindol ang yumanig sa Luzon Sabado ng hapon. Isang 5.7-magnitude earthquake east northeast ng Mabini, Batangas ang naramdaman hanggang sa mga kalapit probinsiya at maging sa Metro Manila bago mag-alas-3 ng hapon. Sinundan ito ng mas malakas na 5.9 magnitude sa south southwest ng Tanauan, Batangas, at 5.0 magnitude na lindol sa west northwest ng Taysan, Batangas, ayon sa United States Geological Services (USGS). Sa pagtaya naman Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), nasa 5.6 magnitude na lindol ang tumama sa Mabini, Batangas na may 4 kilometro ang layo. Asahan na ang mga aftershocks.

