Mark Reyes hinahanting ng mga Encantadiks Bandera

TILA hindi lang si direk Mark Reyes ang nakatanggap ng regalo nu’ng weekend kundi pati na rin ang mga die-hard Encantadiks since 2005. Nabuo na kasi sa wakas ang reunion ng apat na gumanap na mga Sang’gre noon na sina Sunshine Dizon, Iza Calzado, Karylle at Diana Zubiri. Masayang-masaya sila sa naganap sa kaarawang ito ng mahusay na direktor dahil nais daw talaga nila itong mangyari matagal na. It was indeed a happy birthday para kay direk Mark. Pero kabaligtaran naman ito ng nangyayari ngayon sa mundo ng Encantadia. Mukhang mapaliligiran na naman kasi ito ng kadiliman lalo na’t nagpakita na muli si Hagorn (John Arcilla). Hindi talaga maitago ng viewers ang pagkabahala sa mga susunod na kaganapan lalo’t kulang na ngayon ang mga tagapangalaga ng brilyante dahil patay na sina Mira (Kate Valdez) at Lira (Mikee Quintos). Muntik pang mapahamak sina Pirena (Glaiza de Castro) at Luna (Inah de Belen) dahil sa pagsugod nila kay Avria (Eula Valdez).

Kaya ang tanong ng mga Encantadiks kay Direk Mark, bakit ba niya ginagawa ang mga ito sa mundo ng Encantadia?

Napapanood pa rin ang Encantadia gabi-gabi sa GMA Telebabad.

