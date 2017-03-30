Baguhang singer na may ADHD, at autism himalang gumaling

MAITUTURING na isang himala ang paggaling ng isang singer na may Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Ang tinutukoy namin ay ang 17-year-old na si LA Santos.

Ipinanganak si LA na may ADHD at early stage ng autism, ngunit dahil daw sa pagmamahal at musika ay unti-unting gumaling ang binata.

Sa presscon kamakailan ng “Kings And Queens Of OPM” concert nina Claire dela Fuente, Eva Eugenio, Imelda Papin, Rico J Puno, Hajji Alejandro at Marco Sison, kung saan special guest si LA, sinabi niyang napakaswerte niya dahil hindi siya pinabayaan ng kanyang pamilya na talagang ginawa ang lahat para gumaling siya.

Ayon naman sa mommy ni LA na si Florita Santos, talagang napakalaki ng naitulong ng musika para makontrol ng anak ang kanyang kundisyon.

“Nu’ng na-diagnose siya noong four years old siya, mayroon siyang first stage of autism. Ang autism and ADHD ay life-long condition. You can’t treat it. You just have to do something na makalimutan ng bata na may ganoon siya,” aniya.

“I encourage him to be preoccupied with something, especially after school. I would tell him to imitate his sister who is a model and to play basketball with his brother. More than the medicine he was taking, what’s important is family support,” sey pa ni mommy.

Sabi naman ni LA nang makachikahan ng press pagkatapos ng media conference ng “Kings And Queens Of OPM” meron na rin siyang album ngayon sa Star Music, “Thankful ako kay Lord, very thankful to my mom at sa lahat ng tumutulong na mangyari ito. Hindi ko kakayanin na gawin mag-isa ito.

“I know not every person gets this chance po na maging Star Music artist or mag-release ng album po, kaya no words can explain how much I’m feeling grateful,” aniya.

Dugtong pa ng binata, “Gusto ko sa part ko na maging inspiration sa mga tao. Kasi usually ang iba maggi-give up, parang di nila ginagawan ng paraan. Gusto ko maging image para sa kanila na lahat ay pwedeng mangyari.”

Ang mensahe naman niya para sa mga tulad niyang may mga karamdaman, “Don’t be ashamed of your condition. Don’t lose hope.”

Samantala, mapapanood na ang “Kings & Queens Of OPM” sa April 29, 8 p.m. sa Newport Performing Arts Theater sa Resorts World Manila. Mabibili na ang ticket sa Ticketworld outlets, 891-9999, SM Tickets, 470-2222 at Star Media, 854-3300. This is for the benefit of Rotary Club of Makati East, Rotary International and Association of Chiefs of Police of the Philippines.