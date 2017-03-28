Brgy. chair, kagawad dakip sa P200k shabu By John Roson Bandera

Arestado ang isang barangay chairman at kagawad habang halos P200,000 halaga ng hinihinalang shabu ang nakumpiska nang mang-raid ang mga awtoridad sa Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur, iniulat ng pulisya. Nadakip sina Romeo Lagat at Danilo Tumale, chairman at kagawad, ayon sa pagkakasunod, ng Brgy. Patin-ay, sabi ni Chief Supt. Rolando Felix, direktor ng Caraga regional police. Naaresto ang dalawa, na kapwa itinuturing na “high-value targets,” nang mang-raid ang mga pulis sa Brgy. Patin-ay Linggo ng umaga, aniya. Nakuhaan ng raiding team si Lagat ng anim na six sachet na may 7 gramo o P82,000 halaga ng hinihinalang shabu, mga bala, at drug paraphernalia, ani Felix. Nakumpiska naman kay Tumale ang isang kalibre-.38 revolver, kalibre-.45 pistola, mga bala, at tatlong sachet na may 10 gramo o P118,000 halaga ng hinihinalang shabu, aniya.

