Kulong, multa hatol sa gumutom sa Pinay maid INQUIRER.net

NASINTENSIYAHAN ng pagkakakulong at multa ang mag-asawang Singaporean matapos gutumin ang Pinay na kasambahay.

Umabot ng tatlong linggong pagkakakulong at multang $10,000 (P359,000) ang ipinataw sa freelance trader na si Lim Choon Hong, 47. Tatlong buwang pagkakakulong din ang hatol sa misis na si Chong Sui Foon, 47.

Iaapela naman ng prosekusyon ang desisyon kung saan nais nilang ipataw ang isang taong pagkakabilanggo para sa dalawa.

Pansamantalang nakakalaya ang mag-asawa matapos magpiyansa ng $3,000 (P107,800) habang hinihintay ang apela.

Matatandaang napaulat na pinapakain lamang ng mag-asawa ang Pinay domestic worker na si Thelma Oyasan Gawidan ng dalawang beses kada araw sa kanilang dating tinitirhan na condominium sa Boulevard Residence sa Cuscaden Walk, dahilan para bumaba ang timbang ng 40-anyos sa 29 kilo mula sa 49 na kilo sa loob lamang ng 15 buwan.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.