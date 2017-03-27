Piolo mahal na mahal si Shaina: Gusto rin siya ng family ko!

HINDI na nagawang itanggi pa ni Piolo Pascual si Shaina Magdayao sa tanong ni Boy Abunda kung mahal niya ang dalaga. Mabilis niya itong sinagot ng, “Oo naman!”

Sa nakarang guesting ni Piolo sa Tonight With Boy Abunda nitong Biyernes ay buong ningning niyang sinabing, “Shaina and I have a mutual understanding na hindi namin alam kung paano ipaiintindi sa tao.

“What we have is really something special and mahirap kasi nga pareho kaming public figure and so we just decided na huwag na lang magsalita. Whatever we have is what we have. It is what it is.”

Kaya naman pati si kuya Boy ay kinilig at napataas pa ang dalawang paa sa pag-aming ito ng aktor at binanggit na botong-boto rin ang ate ni Shaina na si Vina Morales sa kanya. Kaagad naman itong sinagot ni Piolo ng, “My family as well.”

Sa madaling salita, wala nang dapat itago sina PJ at Shaina dahil halos lahat ng tao sa kanilang paligid ay boto sa kanila kaya ang tanong na lang kung handa na ba silang lumagay sa tahimik.

Feeling namin, baka matagalan pa ang kasala dahil Dahil as of now ay maganda ang career ni Shaina, humahataw sa rating ang serye nilang The Better Half at meron pa siyang pelikula under Lav Diaz kung saan makakasama niya si Piolo.

Kaliwa’t kanan din ang proyekto ngayon ni Piolo, bukod nga sa movie nila ni Shaina, showing na sa Mi-yerkules ang “Northern Lights: A Journey To Love” nila ni Yen Santos under Spring Films with Star Cinema at Regal Entertainment.