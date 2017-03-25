Makakapasa ba sa board exam?

Sulat mula kay Ma. Victoria ng St. Francis Village, Bagbag, Lapu-Lapu City Dear Sir Greenfield,

Mahigit na isang taon na akong graduate ng kursong Accountancy at sa ngayon ay nagre-review dahil balak kong kumuha ng board exam sa susunod na taon. Nais ko pong itanong, kung kukuha ako next year, makakapasa kaya ako? May balak din po akong mag-apply ng work sa New Zealand. Nandoon na kasi ang pinsan ko at tutulungan daw niya ako. Tanong ko na rin kung may pag-asa kaya akong makapag-abroad at maging immigrant o citizen sa nasabing bansa? May 28, 1994 ang birthday ko.

Umaasa,

Ma. Victoria ng Lapu-Lapu City

Solusyon/Analysis:

Palmistry:

May malinaw at makapal na Career Line (Illustration 1-1 arrow 1.) at may malawak at mahaba ring Travel Line (Illustration 2-2 arrow 2.) sa iyong palad. Ibig sabihin, bukod sa ikaw ay makakapasa sa CPA board exam ay may mabunga at mabiyaya ring pangingibang- bansang itatala sa iyong karanasan sa takdang panahong inilaan ng kapalaran.

Cartomancy:

Nine of Hearts, King of Hearts at Ten of Diamonds ang lumabas (Illustration 1.). Ang mga baraha ang nagsasabing kung kukuha ka ng board exam sa susunod na taong 2018, walang duda na makakapasa ka. Sinasabi naman ng King of Hearts na sa ibang bansa, maaari ngang sa New Zealand, ka na makapag-asawa.

Itutuloy…

