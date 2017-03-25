Boots Anson Roa grabe ang malasakit sa showbiz; pati asawa ginawang ‘sugar daddy’

THERE’S more to Ms. Boots Anson-Roa na hindi alam ng marami.

Ang alam lang kasi ng publiko’y isa siyang mahusay na aktres who can attack any role assigned to her with ease and aplomb. On the personal side naman, we all know that she’s happily married to Atty. Francisco “King” Rodrigo; by her late husband Pete Roa ay meron silang anak, si Chiqui.

Pero alam n’yo bang the film industry owes Tita Boots a lot? Being the Trustee and President of Mowelfund (Movie Workers’ Welfare Foundation, Inc. ay sakop ng kanyang tungkulin ang tugunan—well, sa abot ng kanyang makakaya—ang mga pangangailangan ng mga miyembro nito.

The Mowelfund—established in 1974 sa pangunguna ng noo’y San Juan Mayor at ngayo’y Manila City Mayor Erap Estrada—is composed of stuntmen, bit players, technicians, checkers, makeup artists, cameramen, propsmen and other film crew members.

Dahil ito’y non-stock at non-profit na organisasyon, what keeps the Mowelfund literally alive ay galing sa mga generous donations ng ilang mga personalidad sa showbiz at mula sa hindi naman sumasapat na subsidiyang pinaghahatian pa ng ilang grupo mula sa gobyerno.

Imagine a group of film industry workers na sa sobrang dami’y hindi tuloy alam ni Tita Boots (special mention din si Ms. Marichu Vera Perez-Maceda bilang Chairperson) kung saang kamay ng Diyos kukunin ang ipamamahagi sa kanilang tulong, name it: medical, health, death and non-life aid.

Kuwento ito ng aming source. Once, both Tita Boots and Manay Ichu were “reprimanded” by Mayor Erap. Ito’y nang malaman ng huli na nag-aabono ang dalawang ladies just so to see their projects undertaken.

Dumating na nga raw sa point na ginagawa nang “sugar daddy” ni Tita Boots ang kanyang mister. Pati raw kasi ang nananahimik na expensive art na nakasabit sa dingding ng kanilang bahay ay idinoneyt pa ni Tita Boots.

It’s fulfilling to note, however, na marami rin sa mga taga-industriya ang may tunay na malasakit sa Mowelfund. May nagho-host sa mga mahahalagang pagtitipon nito nang hindi na sumisingil ng kanilang talent fee at nagdo-donate pa.

Whatever donations—cash or in kind—na nalilikom ng Mowelfund for every important celebration ay ipinara-raffle din nila. Meron ding nagdo-donate o nagwe-waive ng kanilang napapanalunan sa raffle.

Even famed directors na nagbabahagi ng kanilang kaalaman on filmmaking to its deserving scholars ay kaagapay rin ng Mowelfund.

Magandang tingnan that in a fragmented industry tulad ng pelikula, eto ang isang organisasyong mahigit kuwarenta anyos na ang edad which addresses the needs of the lowly workers. Salamat kina Manay Ichu at Tita Boots who are heaven-sent.

Sa panahon ngayon, sadyang mahirap kilatisin kung sino’ng mabuti o masamang taong pumapasok sa ating buhay.

Tampok sa panulat ni Loi Nava mula sa pananaliksik ni Karen Lustica at sa direksiyon ni Albert Langitan ang kuwentong matutunghayan ngayong Sabado sa forensic docu drama na Case Solved base sa sinapit ni Wendy, isang transgender.

Tubong-Samar, Wendy—na isang mahusay at matulunging beautician—found solace in friends palibhasa’y walang kaanak sa Sampaloc. Five days before his gruesome death (she sustained 22 stab wounds mula sa salaring kinilalang si Jacob, best friend ng kanyang nobyong si Jerry) ay plano ni Wendy na umuwi to his native province with Jerry sa kanyang ipinatayong bahay.

Pagnanakaw ang motibo sa likod ng pamamaslang kay Wendy whose cash, jewelry and cellphone were missing inside his parlor.

Ang kasong murder sangkot ang walang kalabang-labang si Wendy ang isa na namang nalutas na kaso sa programa hosted by Dingdong Dantes pagkatapos ng Eat Bulaga.