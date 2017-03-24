Trak bumaliktad: 1 patay, 2 sugatan

Isang lalaki ang patay habang dalawa ang nasugatan nang bumaliktad ang sinakyan nilang trak sa Itogon, Benguet, Huwebes, ayon sa pulisya. Ikinasawi ng construction worker na si Jun Cuengan, 48, ang matinding pinsala sa katawan, ayon sa ulat ng Cordillera regional police. Sugatan naman ang driver na si Erwin Diase, 43, at kasamahan din niyang si Winsly Alonzo, 42. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-7:45 ng umaga sa Lower Manga, Brgy. Tuding. Minamaneho ni Diase ang mini-dump truck (UTI-157), na may kagang graba at mga steel bar, sa pababang kalsada, nang sumalpok gilid ng daan at bumaliktad. Lumalabas na dahil sa bigat ng karga ng trak ay nagtuluy-tuloy itong umusad pababa kahit naka-preno, kaya umano napilitan si Diase na isalpok ito sa gilid ng daan, ayon sa pulisya. Matindi ang tinamong pinsala ni Cuengan dahil nakasakay umano siya sa likod ng trak. Isinugod sina Diase, Alonzo, at Cuengan sa Baguio General Hospital, pero idineklarang patay ng doktor ang huli.

