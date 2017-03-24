Ellen palaban, hindi uurungan ang anak ni Mayor

NILINAW ni Ellen Adarna na hindi para sa road rage suspect na si David Lim, Jr. ang mahabang post niya sa Facebook kamakailan kundi para sa anak ni Cebu City Mayor Tommy Osmeña na si Miguel.

Ito’y may kinalaman sa sinabi ng alkalde tungkol sa mga spoiled brats na may konek nga sa kaso ni David Lim na mula sa isang mayamang pamilya sa Cebu. Anito, “You are nothing special. No matter who you are…I don’t give a sh***t. If you commit a crime here, I will run after you. Whether you are David Lim, Peter Lim or David Lim, Jr., it does not matter to me.”

Ayon naman kay Ellen, “REALLY? REALLY? REALLY??? WELL WELL WELL. WHAT DO WE HAVE HERE? HAHAHAHAHA! Throwback feelings when your ‘BRAT’ shot my kabarkadas digi cam, hung it on her gate and threatened us with a text message ‘the next time this happens the bullet goes through your head.’

“Pag sure tomas oi! Dugay kai tong na headline ug balita. Na trauma mi adto kai kuwang man diay sad imong ‘BRAT.’ (Siguraduhin mo, Tomas oi. Matagal ‘yong na-headline sa balita. Na-trauma kami no’n kasi kulang din pala ang iyong ‘BRAT’).”

Sabi pa ng aktres, “Dili ni about sa current situation about david lim jr. This is about tomas calling out all the spoiled brats of cebu (na affected ko gamay kai brat ko. Wai magbuot) but i guess nakalimot cya that his son did this to us years ago. BRAT sad iyang anak so… i think he should talk to him and walk his talk.”

Mariin namang dinenay ni Miguel Osmeña ang mga paratang ni Ellen kasabay ng pagtatanggol sa kanyang ama. Hanggang ngayon daw ay walang sapat na ebidensiya ang aktres laban sa kanya.

Kahapon, muling nag-post si Ellen sa FB ng, “I couldn’t stand the hypocrisy and the power tripping.

You’re so self-righteous. You act as if you’ve done nothing wrong, like you’re an angel. But you’re not. You are a coward. You can fabricate the truth all you want but people know who you really are.”