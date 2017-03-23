Kumpirmado Du30 magtatalaga ng brgy. captain Bandera

KINUMPIRMA ni Pangulong Duterte na magtatalaga na lamang siya ng mga kapitan ng barangay imbes na magsagawa ng eleksyon. Sa press conference kahapon, sinabi niya na bilang presidente ay may kapangyarihan siyang magtalaga ng mga opisyal ng barangay.

Idinagdag ni Duterte na nakahanda siyang pumasok sa kompromiso kaugnay sa iuupong mga kapitan.

“I’m going to a compromise with the Church and everybody. They can nominate three citizens. Pag nagsabi ang PDEA pati ang pulis and the military that they have no connections with the rebels, that’s one. Second is that they are not into drugs, and third is that they are not really the leaders of politicians,” dagdag niya. Sinabi pa niya na bukas din siya sa rekomendasyon ng iba pang religous groups kung sino ang nais nilang iupo.

“Hindi naman sabihin nakikialam ‘yung simbahan. And the lions or lahat, lista mo lang ‘yung accredited, they can nominate. So we can do away with shady character,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Muli rin niyang iginiit kung bakit tutol siya sa pagdaraos ng barangay elections.

“‘Pag ginawa mo ang election ngayon, ito ang nanalo, ‘yung nasa listahan. Forty percent of the total barangay captains are into drugs, that’s my problem,” paliwanag niya.

