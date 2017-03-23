Piolo: Ayokong magamit ang anak ko sa promo ng pelikula namin!

Sobrang nakaka-relate si Piolo Pascual sa kanyang role sa latest offering ng Regal Films na “Northern Lights: A Journey to Love”.

The actor plays a father na nawalay sa kanyang anak sa mahabang panahon.

“Sobrang close ako (sa role). Alam namin ang pinagdadaanan ng mga magulang wheh it comes to conflict with their kids. ‘Yung sa amin ni Raikko (Mateo) kasi, for the sake of the story, talagang mare-realize mo na ‘yung mga magulang na napapalayo sa mga anak sometimes it’s not their choice.

“Sometimes ‘yung kahihinatnan ng isang pangyayari ay di naman choice ng magulang o hindi naman choice ng anak. Ang hirap lang on how you deal with it. Dito ay sinasalamin niya ‘yung ganoong conflict sa buhay ng mag-ama,” ani Papa P.

“It was so close to home because ayokong gamitin ang anak ko para sa promo. Ayokong magka-conflict with my real son kasi nga it’s so close to home na hindi lang naman ako ‘yung nakakaranas ng ganitong experience,” dagdag pa ng aktor.