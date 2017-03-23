Kris, 2 anak malapit nang lumipat sa bagong mansyon By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

LIMAMPUNG araw na lang at makalilipat na ang mag-iinang Kris Aquino, Joshua at Bimby sa dream house nila sa isang eksklusibong subdibisyon sa Quezon City. Base sa Instagram post ni Kris, “A small peek at our future home. Posting this because my contractors, project manager, suppliers & decorators all promised we can be settled in by Mother’s Day- they have 54 days to go.” Base sa nakita naming kuhang video ni Kris, isang magarang mansyon ang lilipatan nila na mahigit isang taon nang ginagawa dahil halos lahat ng materyales ay galing pa ng ibang bansa kaya hirap din ang suppliers dahil sa tagal ng shipping nito. At kung hindi kami nagkakamali ay ito na ang huling bahay na titirhan daw nina Kris hanggang sa magretiro siya ayon sa anunsyo niya noon. Sa ngayon, sa isang sosyal na condominium naninirahan sina Kris, Joshua at Bimby. Ang ganda ng ngiti ng Queen of All Media nitong mga huling araw dahil positibo ang feedback sa airing ng Trip Ni Kris sa Abril 9 sa GMA 7 dahil marami raw ads na pumapasok. Wala pang balita kung gagawing regular na ang special travel show na ito ni Kris, depende raw sa oras niya kasi marami rin siyang inaasikaso sa ibang negosyo niya na parami nang parami ang puwesto.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.