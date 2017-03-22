Pagawaan ng ataul nasunog

Isang sunog ang tumupok sa isang pagawaan ng atoll sa Quezon City kaninang tanghali.

Alas-12:30 ng tanghali ng magsimula ang sunog sa Everest Casket Manufacturing na matatagpuan sa 387 Cmpd., Sangandaan, Brgy. Talipapa.

Agad na kumalat ang apoy sa pagawaan na pagmamay-ari ni Jan Ann dela Cruz.

Naapula ang apoy ala-1:20 ng hapon. Umabot ito sa third alarm. Tinatayang p100,000 halaga ng ari-arian ang nasunog.

Nagsimula ang apoy sa painting section ng pagawaan subalit hindi pa batid kung ano ang sanhi nito.

Walang napaulat na nasaktan sa insidente.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.