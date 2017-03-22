Babae itinago ang shabu sa maselang bahagi ng katawan Inquirer

NAPIGILAN ng mga guwardiya ang tangkang pagpuslit ng shabu sa loob ng Bureau of Jail Management and Penology district jail sa Pagbilao, Quezon kahapon, ayon sa pulisya. Sinabi ni Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon police provincial director, na kusang isinuko ng suspek na si Elvira Lavilla, 35, ang apat na sachet ng shabu na kanyang itinago sa kanyang maselang bahagi matapos siyang kapkapan ng jail guard na sina Michelle Merilloza and Lian Ferrer ganap na alas-1:20 ng hapon.

Bibisitahin sana ni Lavilla ang kanyang ka-live in.

Nakumpiska mula sa suspek ang 18.6 gramo ng shabu na nagkakahalaga ng P33,500.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.