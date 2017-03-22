Travel tax at terminal fee libre na

LIBRE na sa pagbabayad ng travel tax at terminal fee ang lahat ng Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).
Hindi na papayagan ang mga airline companies sa patuloy na pangongolekta at paniningil travel tax at terminal fee at kapag sumuway ang mga kumpanyang ito, maaaring silang maharap sa kaso.
Ang patuloy na paniningil ng travel tax at terminal fee sa mga OFW ay hindi tama dahil hindi na sila saklaw ng batas na ipinatupad na tatlong taon na ang nakararaan.
Walang legal na basehan ang Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) at airline companies na mangolekta ng travel tax at terminal fee sa mga OFW.
Alinsunod na rin sa bisa ng Presidential Decree No. 1183 at R. A. No. 8042, o ang Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipino Act of 1995, o ang inamyendahang R. A. No. 10022. libre na sa pagbabayad ng travel tax at terminal fee ang mga OFWs.
Ang CAAP ang dapat na nagre-remit ng mga non-refunded na travel tax at terminal fee sa Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) na siyang nangangalaga ng pondo ng OFW.
Noong nakaraang buwan, sumulat si Labor Sec. Silvestre Bello III kay Director General Jim Sydiongco ng CAAP at binigyan din niya ng kopya sina Secretary Arthur Tugade ng Department of Transportation, General Manager Eddie V. Monreal ng Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), at Atty. Guiller B. Asido ng Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority upang gumawa na ng kaukulang hakbangin ang mga nasabing opisina sa ibat ibang terminal ng paliparan para sa pagpapatigil ng pangongolekta ng tax at terminal fee sa mga OFW.
Labor Communications Office
Department of Labor and Employment
Intramuros, Manila
Telephone Nos.: 5273000 local 621-627
Fax No.: 5273446
