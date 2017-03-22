2 kilalang celebrity pinagbawalang aminin ang tunay na relasyon By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

KINUMPIRMA mismo sa amin ng mga taong pinagkakatiwalaan ng kilalang aktor at aktres ang tungkol sa tunay nilang relasyon. Kuwento ng source sa amin, “Actually, wala pang opisyal na relasyon na puwedeng sabihing, ‘oo sinagot na ako (ng aktor) or oo sinagot ko na siya ng aktres)’ kasi hindi pa puwede, pero puwedeng sabihing may usapan na sila sa mga lakaran na sila ang magkasama at hindi naman sila nakikipag-date sa iba. “Si girl kasi, hindi puwedeng magkaroon muna ng boyfriend kasi nga press release niya gusto niyang hanapin ang sarili niya, gusto niyang mag-concentrate sa career at kung anik-anik pa. Pero type niya si boy at sumasama naman siya kapag niyaya siyang mag-date. Ang saya-saya nila kapag magkasama sila. “Itong si aktor naman, siyempre hindi pa rin siya puwedeng umamin kasi ayaw pa ni girl. Pero mahahalata naman na sila lalo na ng mga taga-production na nakakakita sa kanila,” kuwento pa ng aming kausap. Pero hula ng mga taong pinagkakatiwalaan ng dalawang celebrity, “Feeling namin hindi ‘yan magtatagal, kasi si girl wala namang mahihita du’n sa lalaki, unlike sa ibang nakarelasyon niya, umangat talaga ang career niya, e, ngayon palang pawala na.” Hala, hindi pala good influence ang kilalang aktor na ito kay aktres? “Hindi naman, wala lang means of connections yung guy kasi artista siya, hindi naman siya direktor, hindi rin siya producer at hindi rin siya businessman,” paliwanag sa amin.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.