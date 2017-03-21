User nilunok ang sachet ng shabu para hindi mahuli pero… Inquirer

TINANGKANG utakan ng isang user sa Surallah, South Cotobato ang mga pulis matapos lunukin ang dalawang sachet ng shabu kahapon. Nang dumating ang mga pulis sa kanyang bahay dahil sa reklamo ng tangkang pananakit, agad na nilunok ni Edward Mallo, 39, ng Barangay Dajay, Surallah, ang dalawang sachet ng shabu sa pagtatangkang itago na sangkot siya sa iligal na droga, sabi ni Chief Inspector Joel Fuerte, Surallah police chief.

Idinagdag ni Fuerte na nakalimutan ni Mallo na may tatlong sachet pa siya ng shabu sa kanyang bulsa, na narekober ng mga pulis. Sinabi ni Fuerte na humingi ng tulong sa mga pulis ang mga kapatid ni Mallo matapos niyang tutukan ng kutsilyo ang mga kapatid na babae at lalaki.

Lasing umano si Mallo nang magbanta na sasaktan ang mga haharang sa kanyang daraanan.

