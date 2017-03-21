Tumbok Karera Tips, March 21, 2017 (@METRO TURF)

Race 1 : PATOK – (13) Mayweather; TUMBOK -(11) Five Star; LONGSHOT – (1) Graf
Race 2 : PATOK – (6) Nash And Ryan; TUMBOK – (1) Ultimate Paris; LONGSHOT – (3) Real Talk
Race 3 : PATOK – (3) Quaker’s Hill; TUMBOK -(4) Poppy’s Diamond; LONGSHOT – (6) Ian’s Melody
Race 4 : PATOK – (5) Premo Jewel; TUMBOK – (4) Tap Dance; LONGSHOT – (1) Song Of Songs
Race 5 : PATOK – (2) Beautiful Lady; TUMBOK – (7) Reward For Effort; LONGSHOT – (3) Mika Mika Mika/Crotales
Race 6 : PATOK – (8) Nerissa; TUMBOK – (3) The Glide; LONGSHOT – (5) Wild Talk/Absoulteresistance
Race 7 : PATOK – (1) Lucky Julliane/Costless; TUMBOK – (4) Boy Paradise; LONGSHOT – (3) Ingrid’s Joy
Race 8 : PATOK – (2) Mid Summer Night/Magic Square; TUMBOK – (1) Don Anton; LONGSHOT -(6) Yes I Can
