Lozano gumawa ng impeachment complaint vs Robredo

Gumawa ng impeachment complaint si Atty. Oliver Lozano laban kay Vice President Leni Robredo.

Ipinadala ni Lozano ang kopya ng reklamo kay House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez kahapon at hiniling na iendorso niya ito upang matalakay ng Kamara de Representantes. Kasama na tumatayong complaint si Melchor Chavez, na ilang beses na tumakbo sa pagkasenador, subalit hindi pa nananalo.

Gaya ni Alvarez, naniniwala si Lozano na culpable violation of the Constitution at betrayal of public trust ang ginawa ni Robredo ng magpadala ito ng video sa United Nation kung saan niya kinuwestyon ang anti-illegal drug campaign ng gobyerno.

“Robredo even shockingly draws from some mafia novel by claiming that the police have had a policy of arresting a suspect’s wife or other relatives if he can’t be found. Even calling it, in her attempt to get her lie to land on sensationalist tabloid front pages, “Palit-ulo scheme”,” saad ng reklamo na kinuha sa column ni Rigoberto Tiglao.

Sa kanyang sulat kay Robredo, tinawag pang ‘termite of government’ ni Lozano si Robredo.

“There has been no unprincipled and noisy or even blissfully imbecilic Vice President as Robredo who has been demonizing an incumbent President, and portraying the country as such a horrible place,” saad ng Column ni Tiglao na ginamit sa reklamo.

Nakilala si Lozano ng una siyang maghain ng impeachment complaint laban kay noon ay Pangulong Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, ngayon ay kongresista ng Pampanga.

Ibinasura ng Kamara de Representantes ang reklamo laban kay Arroyo na mahina umano.