Piolo sa kissing video nila ng anak: Ganun ako pinalaki ng magulang ko!

“Ganun ako pinalaki ng magulang ko.”

Yan ang sagot ni Piolo Pascual sa mga bashers niya patungkol sa nag-viral na kissing video nila ng kanyang anak na si Iñigo.

“Up to this moment, I kiss my mom on the lips. Ganu’n kaming magkakapatid. It’s nice to be physical with your loved ones. Ganu’n kami pinalaki.” sey ni Papa P.

Ayon din sa kanya, hindi na niya pinapansin ang mga malisyosong intriga at ganun din daw ang kanyang anak na si Iñigo. Kumportable daw sila na mag-express ng affection for each other.

Umani ng kung ano-anong kanegahan ang video na ito nila Piolo at Iñigo nang kumalat sa net.