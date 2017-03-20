Memorandum ng moratorium sa field trip inilabas na ng Deped By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Nagpalabas na ang Department of Education ng memorandum para sa moratorium sa pagsasagawa ng field trip sa mga pampublikong paaralan matapos ang trahedyang nangyari sa Tanay, Rizal noong nakaraang buwan. Ipinalabas ng Deped ang Memorandum No. 47, series 2017 na kailangang sundin ng mga pampublikong elementarya at high school sa buong bansa. “As the primary institution mandated to ensure access to quality basic education, it is imperative for the Department to look after the security and safety of learners in its education-related activities,” ani Education Sec. Leonor Briones. Hinihikayat din ng DepEd ang mga pribadong eskuwelahan na sumunod sa memorandum. Nilinaw naman ng DepEd na ang mga eskuwelahan na nakapagtakda na ang filed trip bago lumabas ang memorandum ay maaari itong ituloy pero dapat ay tiyakin ang kaligtasan ng mga mag-aaral. Nagsasagawa ng review ang Deped upang maging akma umano ang filed trip sa pinag-aaralan ng mga estudyante. “The review will cover alignment of field trips and other co-curricular activities with that of DepEd’s priorities ensuring the security and safety of learners, and reinforcing the responsibilities and accountabilities not only of schools, but also of parents, and other relevant government agencies and external partners.” Iginiit rin ng DepEd na hindi mandatory o compulsory ang pagsama sa field trip. Hindi rin ito maaaring maging batayan upang hindi makapagtapos ang isang mag-aaral at bawal ding isama sa exam.

