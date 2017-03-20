Tambalang Glaiza-Marx bagong pakilig sa Enca Bandera

KILIG na kilig ang mga Encantadiks sa mga eksena nina Glaiza de Castro at Marx Topacio sa fantaserye ng GMA na Encantadia after 24 Oras. Sa episode nga nito last Friday, pinag-usapan at kinakiligan ng manonood ang paghalik ni Azulan (Marx) kay Pirena (Glaiza). Nabigla ang Sang’gre sa ginawa ni Azulan kaya nasampal at nasapak ni Pirena ang binata. Ngunit halata namang nagustuhan niya ito. Ayon sa ilang netizens, matindi ang chemistry on screen ng dalawang Kapuso stars at swak na swak talaga ang kilig moments nila. Kaya ang tanong ng fans, hindi kaya magselos ang girlfriend ni Marx na si Bb. Pilipinas-Universe Maxine Medina? Samantala, tutukan ang mga susunod na eksena sa Encantadia matapos magpaalam sina Cassiopeia (Solenn Heussaff), Imaw, Mira (Kate Valdez), Lira (Mikee Quintos), Luna (Inah de Belen), Ariana (Arra San Agustin), at Paopao (Phytos Ramirez), Muyak (Klea Pineda) at Wantuk (Buboy Villar) kina Pirena, Danaya (Sanya Lopez), at Ybrahim (Ruru Madrid) para magsanay. Tinanggal na ni Avria (Eula Valdes) ang encantasyon sa mga bihag at ibinalik sa dating kaisipan at pinalaya ang mga ito. Inutusan naman niya si Asval (Neil Ryan Sese) at Andora (Rochelle Pangilinan) na hanapin si Aquil (Rocco Nacino) at ikulong pansamantala.

