Julia Montes sasabak sa bagong challenge By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

EXCITED na si Julia Montes na makatrabaho ang magagaling na artistang makakasama niya sa upcoming series ng ABS-CBN na Victims Of Love, lalo na sina Lorna Tolentino at Angelica Panganiban. Matapos nga ang matagumpay niyang serye na Doble Kara, sasabak na muli si Julia sa bagong hamon sa kanyang career sa pamamagitan nga ng seryeng Victims Of Love. Makakasama rin dito sina Cherry Pie Picache, Paulo Avelino, at JC Santos. “Nu’ng una akala ko sinasabi lang sa akin na iniisip pa lang nila pero nung sinasabi nila na seryoso na parang ako na ‘Wow, seryoso ba to? Nangyayari ba to?’ Super excited akong gawin at the same time kinakabahan po ako pero mas excited,” pahayag ng dalaga sa panayam ng ABS-CBN. “Kay ate Angelica, wala kang mararamdaman na mai-intimidate kasi sobra siyang generous, sobra siyang mabait. Mas ilu-look forward mong makatrabaho siya kasi sa sobrang galing niya. Lagi kong sinasabi na marami akong matututunan sa kanya so mas ilu-look forward ko’yun,” sabi pa ni Julia.

