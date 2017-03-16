Ika-6 Na Utos nina Gabby, Sunshine at Ryza mabenta sa mga kabit, legal wife

PATULOY pa ring namamayagpag ang afternoon serye ng GMA na Ika-6 Na Utos.

Viewers are hooked to the brilliant performances of Sunshine Dizon, Ryza Cenon and Gabby Concepcion as they excellently portray their roles in the series which tells about the story of Emma, the rightful wife who fights to keep her husband from leaving her for his mistress.

Bukod sa positive feedback and reviews, masayang-masaya rin ngayon at mas inspired magtrabaho sina Sunshine, Ryza at Gabby dahil sa patuloy na pagtaas ng kanilang rating.

“We owe it to the public. We would like to thank them. Masaya kaming lahat dito sa set. Kung ano ang ginawa namin sa first day, ganu’n pa rin ang ginagawa namin. Kaya thank you sa lahat ng mga sumusuporta at patuloy na tumatangkilik. It shows kasi how connected they are sa program.

“Actually, I’ve been hearing stories din na kahit sa bus pinapanood nila ang show natin. At kahit sa ibang bansa, may mga friends ako na mine-message pa ako. It’s actually very nice na all over the world pinapanood ang serye namin. So maraming salamat,” ani Sunshine.

Sey naman ni Ryza who plays Georgia in the series, “Nakakatuwa at nakakataba ng puso na ganu’n ang suporta nila sa amin. Masaya talaga kami dahil hooked na hooked sila sa bawat episode.

Nagpapasalamat din ako sa lahat ng nakaka-appreciate sa ginagawa ko, at sa hard work naming lahat. Nakaka-inspire ang suporta nila sa amin.”

Hirit naman ni Gabby, “Hindi namin iniisip na aabot na ganu’ng kataas ang rating. So again uulitin ko na we have nothing to complain about and everything to be thankful for.”

At isa lang ang ibig sabihin nito, marami talagang supporters ang mga programang may kabitan, lokohan, sampalan, sabunutan at resbakan.

Expect more revelations and twists as the drama continues in Ika-6 Na Utos, directed by Laurice Guillen, weekdays after Eat Bulaga on GMA Afternoon Prime.