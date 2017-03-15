PhilHealth membership expired na

AKO po si Jenny Bedes na may Philhealth no. 02-200010300-8 . ang philhealth ko po ay nangaling sa Navotas Municipal. gusto ko lang po sana na itanong sa philhealth kung active po ang aking account. hindi ko po kasi alam kung buwan buwan ay nababayaran ang aking philhealth contributions.

Pwede po bang malaman sa philhealth kung pwede pang gamitin. o kailangan ko na po na magmember bilang voluntary contributions. may maliit naman akong negosyo sa ngayon kaya maaari ko na ring ipagpatuloy ang pagbabayad o kinakailangan ko pang kumuha ng bagong philhealth number. salamat po. umaasa ako sa kasagutan ng philhealth sa aking katanungan

REPLY: Bb.: Pagbati mula sa Team PhilHealth!

Nais po naming ipabatid na ang inyo pong membership bilang isang Sponsored member ay expired na. Kung mayroon po kayong source of income, maaari po kayong mag-shift ng member category patungo sa Informal Economy category (Individually Paying Member) at magbayad ng kontibusyon. Magsadya lamang sa pinakang malapit na PhilHealth Local Health Insurance Offices at punan ang PMRF para ipa-update ang inyong rekord.

Premium requirements

* Ang mga Member sa Informal Economy (Individually Paying) na kumikita ng P25,000 kada buwan o mas mababa pa ay magbabayad ng P 200 monthly, P 600 quarterly o P2,400 kada taon, samantalang kung kumikita ng mataas sa P25,000 ay magbabayad ng P 300 monthly, P900 quarterly o P3,600 kada taon. Premium contributions ay maaaring bayaran monthly, quarterly, semi-annually o annually.

Schedule ng pagbabayad:

Monthly Quarterly Semi-Annual Annual

Pay until the last working Pay until the last working Pay until the last working Pay until the last working

day of the month being paid for. day of the quarter being paid for. day of the first quarter of the day of the first quarter of the

semester being paid for. year being paid for.

Example: Example:

Period: January Period: January to March Example: Example:

Deadline: January 31 Deadline: March 31 Period: January to June Period: January to December

Deadline: March 31 Deadline: March 31

*Para sa monthly payment, ang premium contributions ay maaari lamang bayaran sa mga PhilHealth Local Health Insurance Offices (LHIO).

Nais po naming ipaalala na maaari po kayong magbayad ng inyong premium contributions sa mga Accredited Collecting Agents (ACAs). Para sa kumpletong listahan ng ACAs, pakisundan ang link: http://www.philhealth.gov.ph/partners/collecting/.

