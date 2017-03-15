PhilHealth membership expired na

AKO po si Jenny Bedes na may Philhealth no. 02-200010300-8 . ang philhealth ko po ay nangaling sa Navotas Municipal. gusto ko lang po sana na itanong sa philhealth kung active po ang aking account. hindi ko po kasi alam kung buwan buwan ay nababayaran ang aking philhealth contributions.
Pwede po bang malaman sa philhealth kung pwede pang gamitin. o kailangan ko na po na magmember bilang voluntary contributions. may maliit naman akong negosyo sa ngayon kaya maaari ko na ring ipagpatuloy ang pagbabayad o kinakailangan ko pang kumuha ng bagong philhealth number. salamat po. umaasa ako sa kasagutan ng philhealth sa aking katanungan
REPLY: Bb.: Pagbati mula sa Team PhilHealth!
Nais po naming ipabatid na ang inyo pong membership bilang isang Sponsored member ay expired na. Kung mayroon po kayong source of income, maaari po kayong mag-shift ng member category patungo sa Informal Economy category (Individually Paying Member) at magbayad ng kontibusyon. Magsadya lamang sa pinakang malapit na PhilHealth Local Health Insurance Offices at punan ang PMRF para ipa-update ang inyong rekord.
Premium requirements
* Ang mga Member sa Informal Economy (Individually Paying) na kumikita ng P25,000 kada buwan o mas mababa pa ay magbabayad ng P 200 monthly, P 600 quarterly o P2,400 kada taon, samantalang kung kumikita ng mataas sa P25,000 ay magbabayad ng P 300 monthly, P900 quarterly o P3,600 kada taon. Premium contributions ay maaaring bayaran monthly, quarterly, semi-annually o annually.
Schedule ng pagbabayad:
Monthly Quarterly Semi-Annual Annual
Pay until the last working Pay until the last working Pay until the last working Pay until the last working
day of the month being paid for. day of the quarter being paid for. day of the first quarter of the day of the first quarter of the
semester being paid for. year being paid for.
Example: Example:
Period: January Period: January to March Example: Example:
Deadline: January 31 Deadline: March 31 Period: January to June Period: January to December
Deadline: March 31 Deadline: March 31
*Para sa monthly payment, ang premium contributions ay maaari lamang bayaran sa mga PhilHealth Local Health Insurance Offices (LHIO).
Nais po naming ipaalala na maaari po kayong magbayad ng inyong premium contributions sa mga Accredited Collecting Agents (ACAs). Para sa kumpletong listahan ng ACAs, pakisundan ang link: http://www.philhealth.gov.ph/partners/collecting/.
For other concerns and further queries, you may e-mail us again or call our action center hotline at 441-7442.
For more information and other updates, please visit our website at www.philhealth.gov.ph
Thank you.
Warm regards,
CORPORATE ACTION CENTER
Website: www.philhealth.gov.ph
Twitter: @teamphilhealth
Facebook: www.facebook.com/PhilHealth
Call Center:
441-7442
amv
May nais ba kayong isangguni sa Aksyon Line? Maaari kayong sumulat sa aming tanggapan Aksyon Line c/o Inquirer Bandera, MRP bldg., Mola st. cor. Pasong Tirad st., Makati City o kaya ay mag-email sa jenniferbilog@yahoo.com.ph or jenniferbilog97@ gmail.com.
Hangad ng Aksyon Line na buong puso namin kayong mapaglingkuran sa abot ng aming makakaya.
Ang inyo pong lingkod ay maaari rin mapakinggan sa Radyo Inquirer DZIQ 990AM sa Programang Let’s Talk; Mag-usap Tayo, tuwing Lunes, Miyerkules at Biyernes, alas-7 hanggang alas-8 ng gabi; at Isyu ng Bayan tuwing Linggo, alas-8 hanggang alas-10 ng umaga. Maaari rin po ninyo na matunghayan o mapanood sa pamamagitan ng live streaming www.ustream.tv/channel/dziq.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94