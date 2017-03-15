Ai Ai natuwa kay Mother Lily kaya agad binigyan ng tseke By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAWINDANG si Ai Ai delas Alas nang magbitiw ng statement si Mother Lily Monteverde matapos ang brainstorming para sa movie niyang “My Mighty Yaya”, ang magiging Mother’s Day presentation ng Regal Films. Sa Mayo 10 ang target playdate nito. Dayalog kasi ni Mother, “Kung wala si Ai Ai delas Alas, walang Regal Films!” Ang unang movie ng Comedy Queen sa Regal ay ang “Romeo & Juliet”, hindi pa siya sikat noon. Pawang supporting roles lang ang ginagawa niya sa mga pelikula pero dito sa “MMY”, bidang-bida na talaga siya. “Sikat na sikat noon sina Maricel (Soriano) at Snooky. Ako, wala pang name. Kaya si Mother, nakakatuwa tuloy!” rason ni Ai Ai. Bilang ganti naman sa statement ni Mother Lily, pumirma talaga ng tseke si Ai Ai, inilagay sa ang pao (red envelop) at ibinigay sa producer ng Regal. “First time kong nakatanggap ng ang pao sa isang artista, ako palagi ang nagbibigay! Kaya mahal na mahal ko nang talaga si Ai Ai! Ha! Ha! Ha!” bulalas ng Regal matriarch. Suportado rin ng GMA Network ang bagong movie ni Ai Ai. Nag-isip na ng iba’t ibang gimik ang network para sa promotions nito para maging maingay. Gusto na ngang itali ni Mother si Ai Ai pero nakiusap ang Comedy Queen na isang movie muna ang kontratang pipirmahan niya. Sa “My Mighty Yaya”, makakalaban ni Ai Ai si Megan Young sa paseksihan pero ewan lang namin kung may ibabatbat siya sa pagandahan, huh! Ha! Ha! Ha!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.