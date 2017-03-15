KC kontra sa muling pagsasama nina Mega at Gabby sa pelikula By Ambet Nabus Bandera

MASAKIT naman para sa isang anak tulad ni KC Concepcion ang amining kaya hindi matuloy-tuloy ang project na dapat ay pagsasamahan ng parents niyang sina Gabby Concepcion at Sharon Cuneta ay dahil hindi pa pala okey ang mga ito? It has been years since bumalik ng bansa at nag-revive ng kanyang career si Gabby, habang nawala nga sa sirkulasyon si Mega lalo na nu’ng lumipat ito ng network at nawala sa proportion ang katawan nito. Then nito ngang nakabalik na sa ABS-CBN ang Megastar, kasama sana sa mga dapat nitong gagawin ang movie project with Gabby, pero matatapos na naman ang unang quarter ng 2017 ay waley pa rin. Mismong si KC nga ang nagsabing kahit excited siya sa pagsasama ng parents sa isang project, ayaw daw niyang panghimasukan ang desisyon ng mga ito dahil may kani-kaniya na silang buhay ngayon. True bang hindi talaga pabor si KC sa pagtatambal uli ng kanyang mga magulang? Ang huling dinig namin, okay na raw kay Gabby ang makatrabaho uli si Sharon after lumabas ang diumano’y P10 million na hinihingi niyang talent fee sa Star Cinema. Pero ang bagong chika, si Shawie na raw ang umayaw sa project.

