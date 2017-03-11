MMFF pinakinggan ang mga suhestiyon ni Grace Poe

AS early as now ay nag-announce na ang Metro Manila Film Festival overall chairman na si Tim Orbos para sa pagbubukas ng 43rd filmfest this year together with the new members of the MMFF Executive Committee.

“Our moving forward in this new direction is a tribute to them. This new direction will also be reflected in this year’s choice of members of the MMFF Execom,” sabi ni Orbos.

Matatandaan na lumikha ng malaking kontrobersya sa industry ang nakaraang MMFF to the point na nakarating pa sila sa Senado. This maybe the reason kung bakit on top of the list ang name ni Sen. Grace Poe na siyang nanguna sa Senate hearing para sa MMFF brouhaha last year.

And based sa selection ng members ng MMFF execom, mukhang nakinig at sinunod nila if not all, most of the suggestions and statements ni Sen. Grace during the Senate inquiry. Gaya na lang ng pagbabalik ng quality films to a bigger market sa major consideration in choosing the films na isasali sa 43rd MMFF.

Also, sinabi rin noon ni Sen. Grace na dapat ang nasa MMFF ay binubuo ng iba’t ibang sector ng society na mukhang sinunod nila dahil ang mga napili nila na members is from different stakeholders of the industry, academe, government, media, and private sector professionals. And more importantly, dapat isaalang-alang ang mas malaking sector ng moviegoers at ang MMFF beneficiaries.

Happy din kami to see the name of Lipa Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto bilang isa sa members ng MMFF execom. Gaya ni Sen. Grace, well-deserved si Cong. Vi na mapasama sa execom since she’s one of the pillars of the movie industry and needless to say, alam naman natin ang contribution ng mga pelikula sa MMFF gaya ng “Rubia Servios,” “Karma,” “Modelong Tanso,” “Langis at Tubig,” “Mano Po3” at marami pang iba.

Ka-join din sa bagong MMFF execom sina Taguig City Mayor Laarni Cayetano representing the Metro Manila mayors; MTRCB Chairman Rachel Arenas; Liza Diño, chairperson of the Film Development Council of the Philippines; Marichu Maceda, chairperson ng Mowelfund; Boots Anson-Rodrigo; movie directors Jose Romero IV and Mel Chionglo; Rolando Tolentino, representing the academe; Ed Lejano, executive director ng QC Film Development Commission; scriptwriter Ricky Lee; journalist and documentary producer Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala; professor and multimedia practitioner Noel Ferrer; and Optical Media Board chairman Anselmo Adriano.

Speaking of MMFF, ang unang naghayag ng kanilang intension sa pagsali sa December filmfest ay ang producers ng action-packed film “Blood Hunters.” Ginawa ng Cinemax HBO Action Film Competition and the Urban Action Showcase & Expo ang announcement sa last shooting ng “Blood Hunters” sa Morong, Bataan last Tuesday.

Ang “Blood Hunters” ay pinagbibidahan ng martial arts action star na si Vincent Soberano na siya ring sumulat, nag-produce at director ng movie.

The film is a collaboration between two Filipino martial arts stars, Taekwondo Olympic medalist and now Makati Rep. Monsour del Rosario and Muay Thai world champion na si Vincent. Sabi ni Vincent, “They’ve used Filipino martial arts in blockbuster action films like ‘John Wick’, ‘Jason Bourne’, ‘Frankenstein’ and a huge list of other films. But no one knows it’s Filipino because it’s always portrayed by Hollywood stars. It’s about time I did.”